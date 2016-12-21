Extra Space Buys 2-Property Hawaii Self-Storage Portfolio
Extra Space Storage Inc., a publicly traded self-storage real estate investment trust and third-party management firm, has purchased a two-property Hawaii Self Storage portfolio containing facilities in Hilo and Lihue, Hawaii. Combined, the properties comprise 84,507 square feet of storage space in more than 800 units.
