Bugado named deputy police chief. New second-in-command comes from Internal Affairs
The county Police Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved Capt. Kenneth Bugado Jr., commander of the Criminal Intelligence Unit and Office of Professional Standards, to be the deputy chief.
