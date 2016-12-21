About Town: 12-25-16

Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 15, residential customers may leave trees in the designated areas at any of the County Solid Waste Division Facilities during normal business hours, except for the Milolii and Ocean View transfer stations. All commercial customers must recycle trees at either the East Hawaii Organics Facility in Hilo or the West Hawaii Organics Facility in Waikoloa.

