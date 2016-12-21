About Town: 12-25-16
Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 15, residential customers may leave trees in the designated areas at any of the County Solid Waste Division Facilities during normal business hours, except for the Milolii and Ocean View transfer stations. All commercial customers must recycle trees at either the East Hawaii Organics Facility in Hilo or the West Hawaii Organics Facility in Waikoloa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Dec 19
|anon
|78
|Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07)
|Dec 10
|HairyGuy
|161
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov 26
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Hilo Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|mary jane cobain send the head of cia to lsoa n...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|2
|1980s kool aid contest win your own private isl...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|melody parker still has a warrent out ofr the h...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC