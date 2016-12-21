About Town: 12-23-16

Mokuaikaua Church will be closed Dec. 27-29 for termite tenting and Dec. 30 for cleaning. Mokuaikaua Church will reopen on Dec. 31. Hawaii 4-Hers Wailana Medeiros and Tori Oshiro from Kona, and Zo'i Nakamura and Rebekah Rapoza from Hilo participated in the National 4-H Congress, held Nov. 24-29 in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.