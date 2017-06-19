Hillside man killed in motorcycle crash on Parkway, police say

NEWARK -- A 23-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Garden State Parkway early Sunday, police said. Naiheem Howell, of Hillside, was riding his 2007 Yamaha motorcycle southbound when he rear-ended a 1999 Nissan sedan around 2:40 a.m. at milepost 146.4 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Sgt.

