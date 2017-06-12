Hillside High School prom 2017
HILLSIDE -- Before they headed off to their prom Thursday, Hillside High School students posed for photos at a red carpet soiree outside the school. During the annual pre-prom event organized by the Parent Teacher Student Association, students pulled up in their cars and limos and waved to more than 100 fellow students who lined the parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hillside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|election results?
|Jun 6
|vision
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hillside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC