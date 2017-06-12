Hillside High School prom 2017

Hillside High School prom 2017

Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Jersey Journal

HILLSIDE -- Before they headed off to their prom Thursday, Hillside High School students posed for photos at a red carpet soiree outside the school. During the annual pre-prom event organized by the Parent Teacher Student Association, students pulled up in their cars and limos and waved to more than 100 fellow students who lined the parking lot.

