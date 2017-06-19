Hillside High drama teacher recognized by the Tony Awards
Hillside High School drama teacher Wendell Tabb recently received an honorable mention for Excellence in Theatre Education from the Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University. Tabb was one of 20 theater educators from across the the country to receive an honorable mention for the award, which recognizes a K-12 theater educator in the U.S. who has demonstrated monumental impact on the lives of students and who embodies the highest standards of the profession.
