Englewood celebrates Juneteenth in th...

Englewood celebrates Juneteenth in the rain

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: The Verona-Cedar Grove Times

Englewood celebrates Juneteenth in the rain The holiday marks the date when the last remaining slaves in the country were told of their freedom. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sFfNeh Juneteenth celebration on Saturday June 17, 2017 in Englewood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Verona-Cedar Grove Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 min Fitius T Bluster 20,947
News Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards... Jun 20 BJ Fan 1
News Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07) Jun 20 Christine 10
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 18 Red Crosse 21
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
election results? Jun 6 vision 1
News N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D... May 28 PUGS 5
See all Hillside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillside Forum Now

Hillside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Hillside, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,446 • Total comments across all topics: 282,057,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC