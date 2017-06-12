Alleged dealer charged in man's heroin-induced death
MORRISTOWN -- A man who previously resided in Hillside and Irvington was charged under "strict liability" laws in connection with another man's fatal overdose in Hanover last year, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said Friday. Blaine Holley, 34, was also charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hillside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|bill
|20,937
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|election results?
|Jun 6
|vision
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hillside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC