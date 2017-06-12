Alleged dealer charged in man's heroi...

Alleged dealer charged in man's heroin-induced death

Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Jersey Journal

MORRISTOWN -- A man who previously resided in Hillside and Irvington was charged under "strict liability" laws in connection with another man's fatal overdose in Hanover last year, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said Friday. Blaine Holley, 34, was also charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine.

