Valor Games competition transforms disabled veteran's life

Four U.S. Army buddies were out on a Saturday night tempting fate, trying to soak in any last pleasures of civilian life that they possibly could during their final weekend stateside, before being deployed to Afghanistan come the working week. It was on that night, Aug. 20, 2011, right outside Fayetteville, that one of the four, the driver, took a curve too fast and lost control as the car swerved into a ditch and hit a tree.

