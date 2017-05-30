Trio accused of cheating at 3-card poker at Sands casino

A New Jersey man cheated at three-card poker at Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem , and reaped close to $2,300 in illegal winnings, Pennsylvania State Police allege. Troopers with the bureau of gaming enforcement at the Bethlehem casino said they reviewed surveillance video and and found "numerous occasions of cheating" by Gebbran Raghbeer, of Hillside, New Jersey; Shaun F. Khan, of Fanwood, New Jersey; and Faawaz Rahaman, of Schenectady, New York.

