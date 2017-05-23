Stanhope police charge 4 with pot possession
Having a tail light out led to the arrest of a driver and his three passengers on charges including pot possession, police said. Adolf H. Ndeta, 38, of Irvington, was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and maintenance of lamps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Hillside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 19
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|May 16
|Ned
|9
|Cleaning Service
|May 14
|Andreia pereira
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hillside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC