Stanhope police charge 4 with pot possession

Monday May 1

Having a tail light out led to the arrest of a driver and his three passengers on charges including pot possession, police said. Adolf H. Ndeta, 38, of Irvington, was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and maintenance of lamps.

