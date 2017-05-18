RP Police & Post Office Help 'Stamp O...

RP Police & Post Office Help 'Stamp Out Hunger'

The Roselle Park PBA joined with the Roselle Park Post Office National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 67 - also known as the Jon Enz Branch - in their Stamp Out Hunger Campaign last Saturday, May 13th. Branch 67 - whose members serve Roselle Park, Elizabeth, Roselle, and Hillside - do this campaign every year.

