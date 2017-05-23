Meet this N.J. city's first black and...

Meet this N.J. city's first black and first female police captain

In it, NJ.com reports that:

Lashonda Burgess became Hillside's first black and first female police captain in April of 2017. She was also the first black officer and second female officer in the department.

kate

Raritan, NJ

#1 Wednesday May 17
Her again, didn't she make the rounds on NJ.com
