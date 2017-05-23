Meet this N.J. city's first black and first female police captain
There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from Sunday May 14, titled Meet this N.J. city's first black and first female police captain. In it, NJ.com reports that:
Lashonda Burgess became Hillside's first black and first female police captain in April of 2017. She was also the first black officer and second female officer in the department.
#1 Wednesday May 17
Her again, didn't she make the rounds on NJ.com
