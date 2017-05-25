Hot Dog Food Crawl in North Jersey, the epicenter of the hot doga

Hot dog food crawl in the epicenter of the hot dog universe, North Jersey This is THE place for hot dogs. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rTCiZo New Jersey may be famous for its tomatoes, blueberries, corn and Taylor Ham, but many Americans, New Jerseyans among them, may not know that it is also the hot dog capital of the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.