Police Activity Report
Roselle Park police officer Robert Harms arrested Milton V. Garcia, age 28 of Elizabeth, for possession of suspected marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia pursuant to a motor vehicle stop in the area of West Sumner Avenue and Willis Place. He was processed and released on a summons.
