Police Activity Report

Tuesday Apr 11

Roselle Park police officer Robert Harms arrested Milton V. Garcia, age 28 of Elizabeth, for possession of suspected marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia pursuant to a motor vehicle stop in the area of West Sumner Avenue and Willis Place. He was processed and released on a summons.

