New judge sworn in

Dombeck, a 1996 graduate of the Jewish Educational Center's Rav Teitz Mesivta Academy, lives in Hillside with his wife Suries, a graduate of JEC's Bruriah High School, and their five children. "Seth possesses the attributes of intelligence, fairness, and kindness to a high degree," said Rav Elazar Mayer Teitz, Rav HaIr of Elizabeth/Hillside and dean of the JEC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.