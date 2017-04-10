Man indicted in girlfriend's murder, ...

Man indicted in girlfriend's murder, victim found in his apartment

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: NJ.com

ELIZABETH -- A Hillside man now faces an indictment in the killing of his girlfriend who he reportedly left unconscious in his apartment and then fled to avoid arrest, authorities said. Emmanuel Dike, 22, is charged with murder in the death last October of 20-year-old Christa Capers of Jersey City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Leslie 20,956
Richard Weber Wed lolyoumad 1
overnight parking (May '07) Apr 10 Elias72 60
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Apr 9 Christmas Cheers 3
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Apr 8 rob1 digg 5
Roselle Park paid Benches will increase homeles... Apr 7 Richard Kriemer 1
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Apr 1 Toms river nj 14
See all Hillside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillside Forum Now

Hillside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Hillside, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,309,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC