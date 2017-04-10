Man indicted in girlfriend's murder, victim found in his apartment
ELIZABETH -- A Hillside man now faces an indictment in the killing of his girlfriend who he reportedly left unconscious in his apartment and then fled to avoid arrest, authorities said. Emmanuel Dike, 22, is charged with murder in the death last October of 20-year-old Christa Capers of Jersey City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hillside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|Richard Weber
|Wed
|lolyoumad
|1
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
|Roselle Park paid Benches will increase homeles...
|Apr 7
|Richard Kriemer
|1
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
Find what you want!
Search Hillside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC