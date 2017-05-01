Hillside police chief gets job back (again) after mayor demoted him

ELIZABETH -- Hillside Police Chief Louis Panarese didn't think he'd be back in court just weeks after it seemed he'd won a long-running battle with the city's mayor, who had tried to demote him last year. But last week history repeated itself: After withdrawing her lawsuit to keep Panarese demoted, and appearing to give up the fight weeks ago, Hillside Mayor Angela Garretson demoted him yet again on Tuesday and promoted a lieutenant to the position.

