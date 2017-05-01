Hillside police chief gets job back (again) after mayor demoted him
ELIZABETH -- Hillside Police Chief Louis Panarese didn't think he'd be back in court just weeks after it seemed he'd won a long-running battle with the city's mayor, who had tried to demote him last year. But last week history repeated itself: After withdrawing her lawsuit to keep Panarese demoted, and appearing to give up the fight weeks ago, Hillside Mayor Angela Garretson demoted him yet again on Tuesday and promoted a lieutenant to the position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hillside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|8 hr
|Logic Analysis
|172
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Sun
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Cleaning Service
|Sun
|Jeffc12
|1
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|Surprise! parking permits now required on W. R...
|Apr 22
|Mitch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hillside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC