Hillside mayor demotes police chief (again) in long-running fued

Wednesday Apr 12

HILLSIDE -- The mayor of Hillside on Tuesday demoted the township's police chief for a second time in a long-running battle that has already landed in court once again. Chief Louis Panarese was in court in Elizabeth on Wednesday morning seeking an order block the demotion by Mayor Angela Garretson and prevent an acting chief from being named.

Hillside, NJ

