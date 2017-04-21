Four Men Charged In $800,000 Advance Fee Scheme

Three men from New Jersey and another from Nevada have been arrested for allegedly defrauding two individual victims out of approximately $800,000 through an advance fee scheme. Harold Mignott, 54, of Voorhees, New Jersey, James Adkins, 64, of Hillside, New Jersey, Jerrid Douglas, 43, of Freehold, New Jersey, and Roy Johannes Gillar, 44, of Las Vegas, are each charged by criminal complaint with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

