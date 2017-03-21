Traffic stop foils knifepoint SUV rob...

Traffic stop foils knifepoint SUV robbery, cops say

Wednesday Mar 15

NEWARK -- Authorities have arrested a man who they say tried to rob another at knifepoint while the two were driving in Newark during Tuesday's snowstorm . Police say they pulled over an SUV at about 1 p.m. Tuesday after seeing it run a red light on Elizabeth Avenue.

