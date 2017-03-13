NJ convenience store owner goes to prison over $1M food stamp fraud
A city grocery store owner was sentenced to two years in federal prison after stealing more than $1.1 million in food stamps. Charles Silva, 33, of Hillside, admitted his role in the scheme, in which his business cashed food stamps for cash and kept 70 percent of the proceeds.
