Mayor found guilty of traffic tickets...

Mayor found guilty of traffic tickets she claims were politically motivated

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Hillside Mayor Angela Garretson listens to testimony during her municipal court trial on five traffic tickets she received from one of her township officers. (Tom Haydon UNION -- Hillside Mayor Angela Garretson was found guilty of three traffic summons she received from a township patrolman in charge of the Hillside police officers union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Viking Power 20,919
Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11) Mar 13 Kim Sparano 6
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
News TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11) Mar 7 River Warrior 7
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 24 democrat 65
See all Hillside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillside Forum Now

Hillside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Hillside, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,599,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC