Mayor found guilty of traffic tickets she claims were politically motivated
Hillside Mayor Angela Garretson listens to testimony during her municipal court trial on five traffic tickets she received from one of her township officers. (Tom Haydon UNION -- Hillside Mayor Angela Garretson was found guilty of three traffic summons she received from a township patrolman in charge of the Hillside police officers union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hillside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Viking Power
|20,919
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|7
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
Find what you want!
Search Hillside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC