Lesniak plans grassroots campaign for his gubernatorial bid
Raymond A. Lesniak , a state senator for 36 years, said on Wednesday at an intimate town hall at Rutgers University he would pursue a grassroots campaign leveraging social media and tapping into voter discontent. "I think this last year we've seen a total change in the public's perception of politics and elections," he told in a small town hall at Rutgers University January campaign finance filings show Phil Murphy has spent more ...
