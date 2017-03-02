Lesniak plans grassroots campaign for...

Lesniak plans grassroots campaign for his gubernatorial bid

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Courier News

Raymond A. Lesniak , a state senator for 36 years, said on Wednesday at an intimate town hall at Rutgers University he would pursue a grassroots campaign leveraging social media and tapping into voter discontent Lesniak plans grassroots campaign for his gubernatorial bid Raymond A. Lesniak , a state senator for 36 years, said on Wednesday at an intimate town hall at Rutgers University he would pursue a grassroots campaign leveraging social media and tapping into voter discontent Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2lDbWHz The state senator he plans on leveraging social media and tapping into voter discontent in his battle in the governor's race "I think this last year we've seen a total change in the public's perception of politics and elections," he told in a small town hall at Rutgers University January campaign finance filings show Phil Murphy has spent more ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Waikiki shyit water 20,882
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... 9 hr Bible Reader 2
News TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11) Tue River Warrior 7
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 24 democrat 65
News Paterson landlord hires armed security Feb 22 Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
See all Hillside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillside Forum Now

Hillside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Hillside, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 279,419,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC