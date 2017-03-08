Hillside mayor tapped for freeholder, former Hillside cop for sheriff

Hillside Mayor Angela Garretson, left, has been selected by Union County Democrats to run for freeholder, and Kenilworth Councilman Peter Corvelli has been tapped to run for sheriff. ELIZABETH -- Hillside Mayor Angela Garretson, who has battled with her township council since the day she took office, now will run for county freeholder following her selection at the Democratic Committee convention.

