Banking on food
Many of the students at Rae Kushner Yeshiva High School in Livingston who volunteer regularly at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Hillside were surprised to hear that the executive director of the facility earns more than $200,000 a year and that it has 175 employees. "I didn't even think about whether staff was getting paid," said Danielle Shanskhalil, 17, from Springfield, who for a period of time made weekly visits to the food bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.
Add your comments below
Hillside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|WPWW
|20,933
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Sat
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Senator Stephen Sweeney and Alcoholic
|Mar 22
|Horse
|1
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|Union, NJ Psychic Angie From The Kawameeh Area ... (Jan '12)
|Mar 20
|junkmanj
|3
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hillside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC