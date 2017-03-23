Banking on food

Many of the students at Rae Kushner Yeshiva High School in Livingston who volunteer regularly at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Hillside were surprised to hear that the executive director of the facility earns more than $200,000 a year and that it has 175 employees. "I didn't even think about whether staff was getting paid," said Danielle Shanskhalil, 17, from Springfield, who for a period of time made weekly visits to the food bank.

