600-year-old New Jersey oak tree to be cut down in April
The 600-year-old Great White Oak Tree, located beside the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church, has died and will be cut down in April. BERNARDS - Church officials have decided that the 600-year-old white oak tree, which is believed to be the oldest in the nation, has died and will be cut down during the week of April 24, said Jon Klippel, a member of the church's Planning Council on Tuesday.
