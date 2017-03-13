5 drug dealers, 2 customers charged in Newark busts, cops say
NEWARK -- Sheriff's narcotics detectives arrested five alleged drug dealers and charged two of their customers Thursday in separate investigations less than a mile apart on Frelinghuysen Avenue, authorities said. Both surveillance operations were in response to repeated complaints by neighbors of open-air drug trafficking, Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said in a statement Monday.
