5 drug dealers, 2 customers charged in Newark busts, cops say

Monday Mar 6 Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Sheriff's narcotics detectives arrested five alleged drug dealers and charged two of their customers Thursday in separate investigations less than a mile apart on Frelinghuysen Avenue, authorities said. Both surveillance operations were in response to repeated complaints by neighbors of open-air drug trafficking, Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said in a statement Monday.

