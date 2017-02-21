Sir Isaac, the Karaoke King, will be ...

Sir Isaac, the Karaoke King, will be missed.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Jersey Journal

By 8p.m., the Chateau of Spain restaurant would be packed with fans, who know him more affectionately as "Sir Isaac.' ' His melodic alto tenor voice pulled them in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Fri democrat 65
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
News Paterson landlord hires armed security Feb 22 Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
Union, NJ Psychic Angie From The Kawameeh Area ... (Jan '12) Feb 21 maria7687 2
NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13) Feb 19 Psycho 2 6
what ever happened to my borough of roselle park Feb 17 IRV BROMBERG 1
Jack Hopper, athlete from Hexham, UK, with Hill... (Mar '14) Jul '16 KatrinaM 2
See all Hillside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillside Forum Now

Hillside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Hillside, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,481 • Total comments across all topics: 279,169,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC