Local briefs: Hillside High School to present Lighting The Way
In celebration of Black History Month, Hillside High School's Drama Department this weekend presents "Lighting The Way," which tells the stories of African Americans who have made a difference in America. "Lighting The Way" is an original educational piece written by Hillside's ONE VOICE, the school's premiere acting troupe.
