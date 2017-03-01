Hillside cop, mom endured years of ra...

Hillside cop, mom endured years of racial, gender discrimination, suit says

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: NJ.com

HILLSIDE -- A black Hillside police sergeant has filed a lawsuit alleging she endured years of racial and gender discrimination, including claims that supervisors prevented her from pumping breast milk and told her to style her hair like a white officer. Sgt. Qiana Brown also argues in the the civil suit filed this month that she has been denied a promotion to lieutenant because of her race and gender.

