Former Union County Democratic leader Charlotte DeFilippo died

Wednesday Feb 22

Former Union County Democratic leader Charlotte DeFilippo has died, according to a statement released by the current regular political organization boss, Assemblyman Gerald Green. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of former County Chairman Charlotte DeFilippo," wrote Green in an email statement.

