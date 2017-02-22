Former Union County Democratic leader Charlotte DeFilippo died
Former Union County Democratic leader Charlotte DeFilippo has died, according to a statement released by the current regular political organization boss, Assemblyman Gerald Green. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of former County Chairman Charlotte DeFilippo," wrote Green in an email statement.
