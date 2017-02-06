Hillside mayor's trial on traffic ticket dispute turns heated
UNION - The traffic encounter between Hillside's mayor and the township's police union president last summer lasted less than 40 seconds. Hillside Mayor Angela Garretson face five traffic summons issued by one of her own township police officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hillside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13)
|Feb 2
|Psycho 2
|8
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|63
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|Jan 31
|Fcvk tRump
|11
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 26
|Abscam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hillside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC