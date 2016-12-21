Jewish Women's Group Celebrates 80 Years of Friendship
In 1936, 12 young Jewish girls in Hillside, NJ, faced a dilemma. At ages 7 and 8, they were interested in joining their local Brownie troop-but they and their families felt less than comfortable with troop's choice of a local church as a meeting place when secular spaces were available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hillside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,754
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|16 hr
|spud
|52
|Elizabeth police seeking armed carjacking suspect
|Dec 20
|Santa
|2
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13)
|Dec 17
|John Herman
|42
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
|Jury rules Elizabeth man cheated his 5 co-worke... (Mar '12)
|Dec 14
|Trumps Trailer Park
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hillside Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC