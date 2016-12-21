Banking on food

She works full-time hours at the Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges on a strictly volunteer basis , and she much prefers picking up for their clients from the Community Food Bank of New Jersey in Hillside, which provides more than a third of their food. And although nearly a third of the Pantry's food comes from food drives, and food drives serve an educational purpose, they definitely do not want that expired can of tuna in your cabinet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.