Bullock named to new DPS equity affai...

Bullock named to new DPS equity affairs post

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 17, 2016 Read more: HeraldSun.com

Durham Public Schools executive director for equity affairs, Daniel Kelvin Bullock , is pictured with his wife Ronda Taylor Bullock and school board chairman Mike Lee Thursday night. Durham Public Schools executive director for equity affairs, Daniel Kelvin Bullock , is pictured with his wife Ronda Taylor Bullock and school board chairman Mike Lee Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,742
News Elizabeth police seeking armed carjacking suspect Dec 20 Santa 2
News Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10) Dec 19 Gary 6
News Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13) Dec 17 John Herman 42
News With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13) Dec 17 Dave Schools 63
News Jury rules Elizabeth man cheated his 5 co-worke... (Mar '12) Dec 14 Trumps Trailer Park 7
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Dec 12 John Gold 2
See all Hillside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillside Forum Now

Hillside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Hillside, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,319,014

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC