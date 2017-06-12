Early/middle college coming to Hillsd...

Early/middle college coming to Hillsdale County; expanding in Lenawee

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: MLive.com

Early/middle college is coming to Hillsdale County schools beginning in the fall 2017 semester, and the program is expanding in Lenawee County. The program combines high school and college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big Mosherville Lake (Dec '09) Jun 7 mosherville husky 9
iva A nutt should say ima a nutt Jun 1 m obrian 1
Hillsdale motel May 29 YesToo 1
Caril Ann Fugate Clair (Feb '15) May '17 Meap 5
I dedicate this song to you (Nov '13) Apr '17 D A L D 2
News Hillsdale child missing, police ask people to b... Jan '17 Search and Rescue 1
Martinrea, Jonesville (Jan '10) Dec '16 Weldspatter 30
See all Hillsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsdale Forum Now

Hillsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Hillsdale, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,747,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC