New details revealed in Hillsdale hom...

New details revealed in Hillsdale homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Authorities say Hoath wanted Barron killed because she felt he was the reason her children were taken by Child Protective Services. Investigators believe Hoath and Clark were friends and did not have a romantic relationship at the time of the murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
iva A nutt should say ima a nutt Thu m obrian 1
Hillsdale motel May 29 YesToo 1
Caril Ann Fugate Clair (Feb '15) May 4 Meap 5
I dedicate this song to you (Nov '13) Apr '17 D A L D 2
News Hillsdale child missing, police ask people to b... Jan '17 Search and Rescue 1
Martinrea, Jonesville (Jan '10) Dec '16 Weldspatter 30
Happy B irthday Dec '16 Dee L 1
See all Hillsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsdale Forum Now

Hillsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Hillsdale, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,183 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC