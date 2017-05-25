Court date for murder suspects Wednes...

Court date for murder suspects Wednesday Tuesday, May 16

Tuesday May 16

Two suspects in the killing of 37-year-old Jeremy Alan Barron of Camden are scheduled to appear for preliminary exams Wednesday in Hillsdale County District Court. Hillsdale County Prosecutors have filed a new charge of conspiracy to commit murder against 40-year-old Jay Scott Clark of Bryan, Ohio and 27-year-old Ashley Diane Hoath of Hillsdale.

