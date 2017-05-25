Court date for murder suspects Wednesday Tuesday, May 16
Two suspects in the killing of 37-year-old Jeremy Alan Barron of Camden are scheduled to appear for preliminary exams Wednesday in Hillsdale County District Court. Hillsdale County Prosecutors have filed a new charge of conspiracy to commit murder against 40-year-old Jay Scott Clark of Bryan, Ohio and 27-year-old Ashley Diane Hoath of Hillsdale.
Hillsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caril Ann Fugate Clair (Feb '15)
|May 4
|Meap
|5
|I dedicate this song to you (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|D A L D
|2
|Hillsdale child missing, police ask people to b...
|Jan '17
|Search and Rescue
|1
|Martinrea, Jonesville (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Weldspatter
|30
|Happy B irthday
|Dec '16
|Dee L
|1
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|john
|2
|Jeff Van Patten (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Mike
|20
