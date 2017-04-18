More details in murder case, suspects...

More details in murder case, suspects arraigned Tuesday, April 11

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

Arraignments were held Monday for a man and woman who have been charged in connection with the murder of Jeremy Alan Barron. Authorities say Barron was shot to death somewhere in Hillsdale County February 8, 2017.

