More details in murder case, suspects arraigned Tuesday, April 11
Arraignments were held Monday for a man and woman who have been charged in connection with the murder of Jeremy Alan Barron. Authorities say Barron was shot to death somewhere in Hillsdale County February 8, 2017.
