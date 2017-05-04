Livingston County schools could soon start a program to give students jump start on college
Early Middle College School is a five-year program that allows students to earn a high school diploma and either a technical certification or up to 60 transferable credits. Mike Hubert is the Superintendent of the Livingston Educational Service Agency, which spurred the early college proposal, says the state foundation allowance covers the cost of the program.
