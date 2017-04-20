Hillsdale sheriff's office reaching r...

Hillsdale sheriff's office reaching residents with new smartphone app

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

That's why a sheriff's office in mid-Michigan is trying to reach us where we are, by launching a smartphone application. "I am just pleased that we have the ability to timely dump information out to our residents," said Sheriff Timothy Parker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Caril Ann Fugate Clair (Feb '15) May 4 Meap 5
I dedicate this song to you (Nov '13) Apr 22 D A L D 2
News Hillsdale child missing, police ask people to b... Jan '17 Search and Rescue 1
Martinrea, Jonesville (Jan '10) Dec '16 Weldspatter 30
Happy B irthday Dec '16 Dee L 1
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) Oct '16 john 2
Jeff Van Patten (Aug '11) Oct '16 Mike 20
See all Hillsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsdale Forum Now

Hillsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Hillsdale, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC