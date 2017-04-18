Friendships grow between Hillsdale Co...

Friendships grow between Hillsdale College students, senior citizens

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: MLive.com

Each week, more than 34 students visit with their "adopted grandparents," who are residents of the Hillsdale Medical Care Facility. "Our mission is to encourage friendships between college students and the seniors at the Medical Care Facility," Sophomore Rachel Lozowski, student leader of Adopt A Grandparent, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillsdale child missing, police ask people to b... Jan '17 Search and Rescue 1
Martinrea, Jonesville (Jan '10) Dec '16 Weldspatter 30
Happy B irthday Dec '16 Dee L 1
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) Oct '16 john 2
Jeff Van Patten (Aug '11) Oct '16 Mike 20
News Spooky: Conference Scheduled On UFO Sightings I... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vicky 1
Mike Potts (Mar '16) Mar '16 Club Member 1
See all Hillsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsdale Forum Now

Hillsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hillsdale, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,521 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC