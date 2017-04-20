Bells in Hillsdale clock tower ring a...

Bells in Hillsdale clock tower ring again after 20 year silence

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

The bells have been high atop the courthouse for more than 100 years, but have been silent for the last 20 because of technical problems. "We had gotten estimates and everything but it was too expensive for our budget," said Randy Finley, Hillsdale County Facilities Manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Caril Ann Fugate Clair (Feb '15) May 4 Meap 5
I dedicate this song to you (Nov '13) Apr 22 D A L D 2
News Hillsdale child missing, police ask people to b... Jan '17 Search and Rescue 1
Martinrea, Jonesville (Jan '10) Dec '16 Weldspatter 30
Happy B irthday Dec '16 Dee L 1
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) Oct '16 john 2
Jeff Van Patten (Aug '11) Oct '16 Mike 20
See all Hillsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsdale Forum Now

Hillsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hillsdale, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC