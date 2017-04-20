Bells in Hillsdale clock tower ring again after 20 year silence
The bells have been high atop the courthouse for more than 100 years, but have been silent for the last 20 because of technical problems. "We had gotten estimates and everything but it was too expensive for our budget," said Randy Finley, Hillsdale County Facilities Manager.
