Paragon receives grant for expansion in Hillsdale Wednesday, March 29
A Hillsdale based company that also has a plant in Quincy is expanding with help from the Michigan Strategic Fund. State Representative Eric Leutheuser of Hillsdale has announced that the Michigan Strategic Fund has approved a $250,000 grant to support the expansion of Paragon Metals Incorporated.
