Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area
BRADLEY , Haylee G., and GARBACIK , of Jackson, a son, Nolan Bentlee Garbacik, born March 3, 7 pounds, 1 ounce at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Patricia Bradley of Jackson, Terrence Bradley of Jackson, Mary Cedotal of Jackson, and Steven Garbacik of Jackson.
