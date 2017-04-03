Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area
ALBRIGHT , Alicia M., and BARNETT , Dylan R., of Hillsdale, a son, Jeremy M. Barnett, born March 13, 7 pounds, 12 ounces at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Melissa Lawrence of Hillsdale, Stacey Barnett of Hillsdale, Holly Graves of Hillsdale, and Jerry Barnett of Hillsdale.
