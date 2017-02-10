MSP: intoxicated driver arrested during traffic stop for performing an improper turn
The Michigan State Police Jackson post provided the following log of activities for the weekend of Feb. 10 to Feb. 12 with troopers investigating 46 incidents and calls for service. Jackson County, City of Jackson: Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for performing an improper turn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hillsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillsdale child missing, police ask people to b...
|Jan 19
|Search and Rescue
|1
|Martinrea, Jonesville (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Weldspatter
|30
|Happy B irthday
|Dec '16
|Dee L
|1
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|john
|2
|Jeff Van Patten (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Mike
|20
|Spooky: Conference Scheduled On UFO Sightings I... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vicky
|1
|Mike Potts (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Club Member
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hillsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC