Volunteers say they'll do what it takes to help find missing 9-year-old boy
As hundreds of volunteers showed up Friday morning to help with search efforts for Jace Lyon, the 9-year-old boy who's been missing since Wednesday night, they goal was clear among the group: we want to help Nine-year-old Jace Landon Lyon has been missing from his Hillsdale County home since 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Jan. 19, 2017. "Just want to help out with anything they need today," said North Adams resident Andrew Risk said.
