Volunteers say they'll do what it tak...

Volunteers say they'll do what it takes to help find missing 9-year-old boy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: MLive.com

As hundreds of volunteers showed up Friday morning to help with search efforts for Jace Lyon, the 9-year-old boy who's been missing since Wednesday night, they goal was clear among the group: we want to help Nine-year-old Jace Landon Lyon has been missing from his Hillsdale County home since 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Jan. 19, 2017. "Just want to help out with anything they need today," said North Adams resident Andrew Risk said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillsdale child missing, police ask people to b... Jan 19 Search and Rescue 1
Martinrea, Jonesville (Jan '10) Dec 29 Weldspatter 30
Happy B irthday Dec '16 Dee L 1
The Religion of Politics. Oct '16 john 2
Jeff Van Patten (Aug '11) Oct '16 Mike 20
News Spooky: Conference Scheduled On UFO Sightings I... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vicky 1
Mike Potts (Mar '16) Mar '16 Club Member 1
See all Hillsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsdale Forum Now

Hillsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Hillsdale, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,317,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC